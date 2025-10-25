Stephon Castle drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with under 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, sparking a wild finish and sending the Smoothie King Center into a frenzy. The San Antonio Spurs guard stepped into the shot and buried the triple from the left wing after a crisp swing of the ball.

Castle’s shot capped a furious San Antonio rally. The 6-foot-6 guard has been one of the few consistent energy sources for the Spurs this season, and he delivered when the team needed a play that could change momentum. Castle drove the lane earlier in the quarter for a thunderous finish and then showed his confidence from deep when the team counted on him.

Victor Wembanyama continued to carry the Spurs offensively, pacing San Antonio with 29 points and steady perimeter play that kept the club within striking distance all night, per the ESPN box score. Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell also chipped in, giving the Spurs multiple scorers to lean on in crunch time. On the Pelicans’ side, New Orleans kept answering, but Castle’s late 3 erased their lead and gave San Antonio life.

San Antonio’s defense tightened in the final minute, but the Pelicans had managed to hang on to leads through much of the game with timely baskets from their wings and hustle on the glass. Spurs ended up winning the game 120-116 in OT. Castle’s three didn’t just tie the score; it shifted the feel of the night and handed momentum back to the Spurs.