Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans have no excuses for some recent losses. Collectively, fans can be forgiven for tuning out given the circumstances. The team cannot though and individual player development is the best place to look for silver linings amid an otherwise lost season. Rookie big man Yves Missi's defense and breakout wingman Trey Murphy III's on-ball creation top those charts.

Missi is worth mentioning in this year's NBA All-Rookie voting. Murphy III is laying the foundation and making a case for future NBA All-Star Game considerations. With the NBA Playoffs all but out of reach, Green spent some time talking with ClutchPoints about Murphy III's maturity and much-improved ball-handling skills.

“It's rewarding to see one of our younger players just continue to mature in his basketball career and the credit goes to Trey,” Green said. “(Murphy III) puts the work in. He is watching film, getting in the gym, and getting extra work in at night. Really good to see and he will be very, very, good as his career progresses.”

This evolution isn't just about one aspect of Murphy III's game and Green's optimism moving forward is both undeniable and understandable. The 24-year-old averaging 21.2 points is equipped with a handful of lethal offensive options. However, crafty ballhandling is a crucial building block, a stepping stone to an NBA All-Star level skillset.

“I think it is something that (Trey Murphy III) is adding to what he can do. He came in as a shooter and added being able to get to the basket at an elite level,” Green noted. “He is getting to the free-throw line, rebounding is going up. We are starting to see Trey handle the ball a bit more in our offensive possessions and attack guys off the dribble. As long as he continues to work on it and do it with confidence like he has been doing, the sky is really the limit for him.”

The sharpshooter has now evolved into a multi-dimensional player on the court. Now the Pelicans need to see just how much Trey Murphy III can handle before next season. The synergy between a stable lineup and individual development is pivotal for a young team like the Pelicans. Willie Green, having been denied that luxury since taking the job, admitted that would be easier with a fully healthy roster.

“It's really more about having healthy guys and then having consistency with that group,” Green explained. “That is what we are starting to see now. We've had very similar lineups and very similar lineup changes in terms of going to the second unit. Guys know this is when I'm going to play, this is when I'll come out. We're hoping to have more consistency with (the rotations).”

The Pelicans want to save money in any NBA Trade Deadline deal. However, Willie Green and the front office should be on the same page when it comes to spending time letting Trey Murphy III run the offense. Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson are known commodities. Let the 6-foot-9 wingman work out some issues when the stakes are lowest. There is not much to lose at this point of the season. Getting a better handle on next season's needs is more important, especially with Murphy III inked to a new multi-year deal. It seems he can handle the responsibilities.