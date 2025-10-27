As New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson continues to try to make an impact, his status is now up in the air for Monday night's contest against the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, the Pelicans' forward in Williamson posterized Victor Wembanyama last Friday in the 120-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, showing off his explosiveness, though that may have to be paused for now.

According to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, Williamson is questionable to play against the Celtics as he is “dealing with a left foot bone contusion.” This issue is also a new injury for Williamson, who scored 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

“Zion Williamson is dealing with a left foot bone contusion and is currently listed as questionable to play tonight for the Pelicans against the Celtics,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This is a new injury for Williamson.”

A few Pelicans players who will step up if Zion Williamson is absent

If Williamson is unable to go, there's no doubt that Pelicans guard Jordan Poole would get more offensive opportunity, but two other players that are likely to step up, especially off the bench, are the rookie duo of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Through two games, each has brought a spark to New Orleans' second unit, garnering praise from head coach Willie Green, via the team's website.

“They are extremely savvy,” Green said as Queen and Fears had 15 and 13 points, respectively, against the Spurs. “It’s a credit to our whole staff, and those two guys. They’re in the gym working, watching film. They have this more mature poise on the floor that you don’t always see with young players. We’re getting more and more confident, trusting their ability to step on the floor and help us win.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Williamson will be good to go for Monday night against the Celtics, as the Pelicans still look for their first win of the season.