The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten off to a rough start to the 2025 NBA season, currently sitting at 0-2 after their most recent home loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans are still working to integrate some new pieces into the fold, including Jordan Poole, whom the team acquired from the Washington Wizards over the offseason in exchange for CJ McCollum.

Poole has bizarrely taken numerous shots at the Wizards organization and their fans since arriving in New Orleans, and that trend continued with a new quote ahead of Monday evening's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

“I loved it. Oh my God, I loved it,” said Poole about playing a home game in New Orleans for the first time, per Chaz NBA on YouTube, via Hoopshype. “I went back and I told all my people, like — it feels so good to be in an environment where the fans are engaged, and you can feel the electricity in there. You can feel the positive energy. You can feel the fans chanting. Like, the last two years? Dead in there. It was dead in Capital One.”

While it's true that the Wizards aren't necessarily known for their raucous home court environments, Poole didn't exactly give fans a lot to cheer about during his time there.

An interesting Pelicans team

As previously mentioned, the New Orleans Pelicans have stumbled out of the gates to an 0-2 record, although they have played two potential West playoff teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs to open up the year.

The Pelicans are still waiting to get Dejounte Murray back from the torn Achilles he suffered last year in order to be completely whole, but the team has gotten two strong performances out of Zion Williamson to open up the year, scoring 27 points in each of the first two contests.

In any case, the Pelicans are set to host the Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday evening, followed by a road trip that will see them face the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.