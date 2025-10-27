The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers has now shifted to LA with the series tied at one game apiece. And while the Dodgers are widely considered the favorites to capture their second consecutive championship, Blue Jays fans have reason to be confident in Monday night's pivotal Game 3.

As Codify Baseball points out, Toronto starter Max Scherzer has had a wild run of success against the Dodgers that spans more than a decade.

“Max Scherzer's ERA in the last 12 years is 1.80 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and 3.08 against everyone else,” the account posted on Monday.

Scherzer is 41 years old, so he has a lot of history against most teams. But his career ERA against the Dodgers is 2.38 in 17 starts, which is nearly a full run lower than his career 3.22 ERA.

Monday will be Scherzer's fifth World Series start as he seeks his third ring with as many clubs. It will also be the 500th start of his career between the regular season and postseason. Through it all, the future Hall of Famer hasn't let the big stage become old hat.

“You just think about it all,” Scherzer said, per MLB.com. “Throughout your whole life, all the different things that have unfolded, and just so fortunate to have another crack at this. I mean, there's so many great players that have never gotten to a World Series, so many great players where they only have one World Series. … I absolutely respect playing in a World Series, what that means, and absolutely cherish these opportunities.”

He'll have his work cut out for him going up against Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow has allowed just one run over 13.1 innings this postseason. And if this series goes the distance, Scherzer vs. Glasnow would be the likely Game 7 matchup.

Game 3 gets underway at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on Fox.