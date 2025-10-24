After the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-122, the team would go ahead and make a move that fans are likely to be excited about. As Zion Williamson and the Pelicans after the Grizzlies' loss are looking to exceed expectations, the team signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Jordan is signing a one-year deal worth $3.6 million as he will be entering the 18th season of his NBA career, where he was on an All-NBA team once and won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He broke out with the Los Angeles Clippers to start Jordan's career as he was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft.

“Free agent center DeAndre Jordan is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The one-time All-NBA big man and 2023 champion enters his 18th season in the league,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Having been with the Nuggets for the last three seasons, Jordan took to Instagram to post his goodbye message, saying his time with the team was “unforgettable.”

“Grateful for 3 unforgettable seasons with the Nuggets,” Jordan wrote. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, and the INCREDIBLE fans who made Denver a home. I have gained so much from this city and made lifelong friendships that I will keep forever. It’s been an amazing ride, from day one to bringing home a championship together. Nothing but love and respect. Excited for what’s next.”

DeAndre Jordan is looking to make an impact with the Pelicans

While fans are locking in their bold predictions on the Pelicans and even Williamson specifically, Jordan could be a veteran voice in the locker room that could help someone like the 25-year-old. At 37 years old, Jordan still has the determination to play, even with the limited usage, as last season, he averaged 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 65 percent from the field in 12.3 minutes per game.

Jordan made light of his playing career in an Instagram post, with a narrator over a video saying “This is DeAndre Jordan – a retired NBA veteran,” but he interrupts, saying “No, I'm not – I'm still playing.”

With the caption of “firing my narrator for this,” there is no doubt that Jordan understands that he is in the twilight years of his career, though he can still impact the game, despite the limited minutes. He looks to do the same with New Orleans this season.