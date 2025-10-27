There is a reason that professional football teams only play once a week. It is a brutally physical sport that often leads to players being hurt. Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was no exception. Savvy fantasy football managers understand the importance of following injury reports to make the most well-informed roster decisions each week.

So, I am tailoring this column through the lens of fantasy football. I will explore and detail injuries across the league and provide insight into the fantasy ramifications.

So, let's get to it.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo

We will begin with what is the worst injury of the week: New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo's ankle.

Skattebo suffered a devastating ankle dislocation during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It is one of those most people don't want to see. If you are a basketball fan, think of Gordon Hayward's debut with the Boston Celtics a few years ago.

Yeah, it was that ugly.

The rookie out of Arizona State is obviously done for the year. It is a massive blow to the Giants' offense, and fantasy managers whose teams were propelled by Skattebo.

Week 1 starter Tyrone Tracy Jr. immediately becomes a must-add when waivers run this week. He very likely had been dropped in your league already. Going forward, you can project Tracy Jr. as a weekly flex play. But don't get it twisted, he will not produce like Skattebo had been.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

In that same game, Eagles' All-Pro tailback Saquon Barkley also left early with an injury.

The reigning Offensive Players of the Year suffered a groin injury vs. the Giants and did not return to the game. However, Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that it was nothing serious. He alluded to the fact that if the game had been closer, Barkley could have returned.

With Philly's bye week coming up, he should be a full-go in Week 10. Fire him up as usual, although his season has not gone as planned.

Browns tailback Quinshon Judkins

It was a week of running back injuries, because we have another one on the list.

In the Cleveland Browns' 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, starting running back Quinshon Judkins got nicked up. He left early with a shoulder injury, which was a cause for concern for fantasy football managers.

After all, since his NFL debut in Week 2, he has been a rock-solid RB2 with three RB1 weekly finishes.

Thankfully for Browns fans and fantasy managers, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Judkins is day-to-day. Similar to Barkley, Judkins will have an extra week to rest up and heal. The Browns are off in Week 9 and will face the lowly New York Jets coming out of the bye.

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.

The first wide receiver on our list is Denver Broncos wideout Marvin Mims Jr.

The speedy receiver got knocked into next Sunday along the sidelines late in Denver's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He is in the concussion protocol. Despite facing a juicy matchup in Week 8, Mims disappointed with zero catches on one target. He ran the ball three times for 18 yards and was valuable in the return game. But that isn't helping almost anyone in the fantasy football world.

He can safely be dropped, especially with a daunting matchup against the Houston Texans on tap (assuming he clears the concussion protocol).

Bears WR Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears took a tough loss on Sunday, losing 30-16 at Baltimore against the Ravens. That wasn't the only L sustained, though.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III suffered a concussion and was ruled out. Granted, only those in 16-team leagues are likely playing the rookie wideout. But if he does not clear the protocols for Week 9, both DJ Moore and Rome Adunze get a little bump in a plus matchup.

The Bears will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who just allowed Justin Fields to look like a Pro Bowler. Adunze can be counted on as a solid WR,2 with Moore offering flex value with upside.