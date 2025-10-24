Allen Iverson's shadow looms large over basketball's pantheon, a six-foot-flat blur of cornrows, crossovers, and unyielding heart that redefined the scoring guard position. Two decades later, another undersized assassin with a penchant for pull-ups steps into that lineage, not by imitation, but by inheritance. At least that is how the New Orleans Pelicans hope things play out for Jordan Poole in the Big Easy.

As calls for ‘Iverson cuts' ripple through the huddle and Zion Williamson vouches for his new backcourt mate‘s dogged spirit, Poole's journey with the Pelicans has evolved into a quest for redemption and reinvention. Speaking with ClutchPoints before the season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Poole opened up about his deep admiration for The Answer and how that connection has become a meaningful part of the 26-year-old's identity.

“I just gravitated towards (Iverson) when I was young. Just watching him hoop with his swag, with his style,” Poole told ClutchPoints. “How he was with the ball and was able to score at his size and stuff. That's why he is my favorite player. I channel that energy and now I'm someone's favorite player. They even gave me a signed AI card.”

The moment was pure serendipity: A fan slipped Poole the autographed card during pregame warmups, a gesture that hit home for a player who's spent his career chasing that same elusive blend of flair and ferocity. When Herb Jones overheard the conversation, the usually stoic defender couldn't help but crack a smile when checking out the gift. Everyone stopped for a look. Iverson is universally beloved and Poole's stall was the first on the left after all.

Moments later, Jones laughing broke up the seriousness of really trying to stand in a Hall of Famer's shoes, metaphorically speaking. Still, the fan's gesture is now a guarded possession.

“All that's much appreciated,” Poole said humbly. “I'm just going to play my game and let that speak for itself.”

That game, as it turns out, includes echoes of Iverson's iconic playbook.

Zion Williamson protecting Pelicans

The Allen Iverson parallels are not just fan-driven nostalgia. Zion Williamson was quick to confirm that the comparison runs deeper than surface-level similarities, though there was a qualifier.

“First off, I'm going to give my respect to AI,” Williamson smiled. “You know The Answer. He is a legend in the game. Me and Poole had conversations about it. I'm pretty sure he has a tattoo of Allen Iverson, just out of respect for him. (Poole) definitely looks up to him, studies his film.”

Williamson didn't stop at acknowledging Poole's fandom. The All-Star forward outlined specific offensive concepts the Pelicans plan to deploy to unlock Poole's scoring potential.

“I think with the Iverson cuts that we can set up for Poole,” began Williamson, “he can definitely take advantage of those things.”

Perhaps more importantly, Zion's endorsement went deeper than schemes. Williamson offered a compelling defense of his new teammate’s character.

“I think another thing with Poole is that social media has this kind of portrayed image of him. When you get around him, he is a dog. He is a competitor. He is a good dude to be around,” Williamson shared. “I said it before, and I'm going to say it again: I'm glad (Poole) is on this team with us.”

That last comment speaks to the narrative rehabilitation Poole hopes to achieve in New Orleans. After a turbulent final season with the Golden State Warriors and a year with the Washington Wizards where wins were scarce, the NBA Champion is getting a chance to redefine himself alongside one of the league's most dominant forces.

Fresh start for Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's debut (17 points, 6-14 FGA) offered glimpses of that fire. Unfortunately, it was far from flawless as 15 of those points and both assists came in the first half. Poole coughed up three turnovers and was held in check for the entire second half, but the poise was there for the Pelicans. That is a far cry from the inconsistency that plagued him in Washington last season and New Orleans since Chris Paul left town.

Willie Green, ever the optimist even in defeat, lavished praise on Poole's two-way promise. Where Iverson's defensive reputation was, shall we say, selectively engaged, Green sees Poole as a more complete operator from the jump.

“(Poole) has the capability of doing both. He can be a guy who handles the ball when we're playing pick-and-roll and can find his teammates. He is also extremely dynamic coming off the ball, coming off pins, coming off different screens,” Green noted after the Grizzlies game. “He's got a great shot fake, gets to the basket. He is an underrated finisher. I love what he brought to the group tonight.”

That last line — “I love what he brought to the group tonight” — wasn’t about a box score. It was about presence. The same way Iverson’s energy once reshaped Philadelphia’s identity, Poole’s arrival redefines what the Pelicans’ offense feels like. Dejounte Murray's return after the holiday season should only enhance this feature in the team's new offensive hierarchy.

New city, new teammates, and new energy. For Jordan Poole, the move to New Orleans isn’t just about reviving his career; it’s about rewriting the story being told. If Allen Iverson taught us anything, it’s that style and substance can coexist in the pursuit of redemption. Thankfully, for perhaps the first time, Poole has found a locker room that not only embraces his admiration for Allen Iverson but is actively building its offense around it.

With a star teammate (Zion Williamson) in his corner and a coach who believes in his two-way potential, Poole is getting the ultimate chance to rewrite his story by channeling his idol.