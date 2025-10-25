New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has joined the growing list of NBA players expressing concern over the league’s relationship with gambling, offering a pointed critique following his team’s 120-116 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Murphy, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 37 minutes, addressed the topic during his postgame media availability. His remarks follow a wave of player and coach responses as the NBA grapples with a widening gambling investigation involving multiple league personnel.

“I mean… I don’t know how to word this,” Murphy began. “I would just say I understand that people basically put their life savings on this and I don’t think it’s a great idea especially because you’re betting on another person to do something – just not very smart about it.”

Murphy’s comments reflect an increasing discomfort among players as the line between fan engagement and betting pressure continues to blur. Over the last several weeks, figures such as Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Nuggets head coach David Adelman have spoken out about the emotional, ethical, and logistical challenges that legalized sports betting has introduced to the league.

Murphy distinguished between casual bettors and those within NBA circles who might be tempted to cross the line for financial gain.

“That’s just for the regular bettors and now for the people in the NBA, I’m a just hold my comments on that,” Murphy said. “I don’t think it’s the greatest thing to do, especially because you’re risking so much just in order to get like a small come up. So, I don’t think that’s right. My mother raised me differently… she’s also sitting here today so I definitely have to say that but yeah, that’s all I’m a say.”

Murphy’s remarks came just days after federal authorities confirmed the arrests of several NBA-connected figures, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, former assistant Damon Jones, and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. All three were implicated in an ongoing probe into illegal sports betting operations and insider information sharing.

Rozier was arrested in Orlando and faces potential charges related to suspicious betting activity connected to a 2023 game between the Hornets and Pelicans — a game in which he exited early due to a foot injury. That same investigation previously resulted in the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter.

Billups was taken into custody in Oregon and is reportedly being investigated for ties to an illegal poker operation linked to organized crime. Jones, a longtime NBA assistant and former player, was also arrested and alleged to have distributed inside information to gambling entities, with reports specifically citing his past proximity to Lakers star LeBron James.

Murphy did not name any of the individuals involved but emphasized the broader danger of normalizing gambling around a sport dependent on trust and competitive integrity.

The Pelicans are now 0–2 and will look to secure their first win of the season on Monday night when they host the Boston Celtics (also 0–2) at 8:00 p.m. ET. As on-court battles continue, off-court scrutiny surrounding gambling remains at the center of the league’s early-season narrative.