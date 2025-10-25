For an NBA rookie, the initial whirlwind of preseason games, new cities, and facing off against childhood idols can be overwhelming. For New Orleans Pelicans new go-to guard Jeremiah Fears, the antidote to that chaos has been a simple, powerful constant: family. Over a dozen family members gathered in Memphis to watch the 19-year-old's NBA regular-season debut. The support system isn't just in the stands either.

Family is woven into the very fabric of Fears' early professional journey, turning milestone moments into shared memories.

“It means a lot, that support, especially for someone as young as me,” Fears admitted to ClutchPoints. “Seeing family here and being able to get them the experience for my first game. It was pretty cool for them, but it was pretty cool for me as well.”

That grounding presence has been a cornerstone as Fears navigates this new professional environment, both on and off the court. On it, he’s already soaking up lessons from veteran teammates.

“It was great playing with Zion,” beamed Fears. “(Williamson) brings a lot to the table. You can learn from him even though he is super young.”

Fears also had his first taste of high-stakes competition, squaring off against Ja Morant.

“Playing against Ja was super dope,” the rookie admitted. “(Morant) talked to me a little bit after the game. At the same time, you've got to go out there and compete, so he was probably trying to kill me.”

As for how Fears was approaching the matchups against Morant?

“I was trying to kill him.”

Morant's now-viral pointing taunt directed at Fears at the end of that game got plenty of attention, but the rookie shrugged it off as a true “welcome to the NBA” moment. While his teammate Zion Williamson disagreed with that assessment, Fears held his ground.

“I would definitely say not yet,” he stressed. “In preseason, there was a moment when (Kevin Durant) was doing some crazy stuff. Other than that, I don't think there was a moment in this game I would say.”

We'll make sure to ask Fears about that assessment after another 81 games.

Jeremiah Fears knows purpose

Beyond the highlight plays and competitive fire, Fears is channeling his rookie platform toward something far more meaningful. Finding purpose through pain requires a perspective that most would not wish on anyone, and the Fears family knows this reality intimately.

In partnership with the Paris Parker salon, Fears and family will host a special “Glam Up” event honoring 10 breast cancer patients from Ochsner Cancer Center. These women, currently undergoing or having completed treatment, will be treated to a full makeover experience at Paris Parker's Carondelet St. location in New Orleans.

The event carries profound personal significance. Losing Jeremiah's grandmother to breast cancer at just 45 years old has driven the family's commitment to uplifting others facing similar battles. Through this collaboration with Ochsner Health, Fears demonstrates that his rookie onboarding process is not just about adjusting to NBA life. It's about bringing his family along for the journey and using his new platform to honor those who can't be there. In doing so, he's showing maturity that extends far beyond his years on the court.

For the fourth-youngest player in the NBA, Jeremiah Fears is already understanding what it means to be a professional in every sense of the word.