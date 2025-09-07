New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele's woes seemingly did not end even after France's stunning EuroBasket 2025 defeat at the hands of Georgia, which saw Yabu's French squad get knocked out of the tournament. France followed Serbia’s shocking loss to Lauri Markkanen’s Finland with an 80-70 loss to Georgia. And while the loss was shocking enough for Yabusele, the postgame conference had a similar flavor.

While answering a question, Yabusele was interrupted by a loud journalist who seemingly shouted something in the background. Almost immediately, the new Knicks forward stopped answering and addressed the interruption.

“Hey, hey, we're talking here. You are a journalist, not a player,” he said, before continuing his answer.

"Hey, hey we're talking here, calm down. You're the journalist, you're not a player." France's Guerschon Yabusele didn't appreciate this Georgian journalist being too loud during his media availability 😬 (via @Eurohoopsnet)pic.twitter.com/AXc2okyU5u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025

Yabusele’s frustration may as well have had something to do with how the game went. France was the favorite to book a quarterfinal spot but instead ran up against a resolute Georgian defense that restricted them to a 3-point efficiency of 16.7% (6-of-36) and an overall field goal efficiency of just 35.2%.

Yabusele himself just converted one of his seven 3-pointers with an overall conversion of 40% on 10 shots, giving him 12 points for the game. Sylvain Francisco came off the bench to top score for France with 14 points, with Mouhammadou Jaiteh also scoring in double digits with 10.

However, it was not enough, with the likes of Kamar Baldwin and Tornike Shengelia scoring 24 each. France had been in dominant form in the group stages and entered the knockout stage with a 4-1 record.

On the other hand, not many saw Georgia springing a surprise after finishing with a 2-3 record in group play. However, despite the expectations, both France and Serbia have now been knocked out, instead setting up a quarterfinal date between Georgia and Finland.