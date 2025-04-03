The New York Knicks are getting by despite playing without their All-Star point guard, Jalen Brunson. They are 8-6 since Brunson’s injury. And despite strong play from OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, a good deal of the credit belongs to Mitchell Robinson and Delon Wright— and both are likely to have a role in the team's postseason rotation.

Mitchell Robinson rescues Knicks’ defense

New York has been cautious with Robinson's return. Robinson has played in 14 of the Knicks’ last 18 games, and he’s only played 20 or more minutes on two occasions this season. Additionally, Robinson has skipped the second night of back-to-backs, hence the four games he's missed since returning.

And that makes sense considering Robinson’s injury history. He’s suffered almost too many injuries to list, and he missed the first 58 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in last year’s playoffs.

But since returning, Robinson's presence has changed the Knicks. On the entire season, New York is tied for 13th in defensive rating (114.4), which includes games with Robinson. However, Robinson boasts a defensive rating of 108 himself, which is tied for fifth in the league. No other Knicks' rotation player has a defensive rating better than 110.

Robinson is changing the team's defensive look and feel. He’s blocking shots, deflecting passes, and serving as the intimidator and rim protector we all know he can be.

And the beautiful thing is, he’s doing it all in limited minutes. As alluded to above, Robinson is playing only 14.3 minutes per game. But in the team’s most recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers, he gave us a small glimpse into what can be.

Robinson played slightly less than 21 minutes against Philadelphia. In those minutes, he scored 14 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked two shots, and collected a steal. Imagine if he can ramp up to 25 minutes? Or 30?

Granted, coach Tom Thibodeau must be careful with Robinson. But Robinson played a few extra minutes against the 76ers since Karl-Anthony Towns was unavailable. When Towns is available, Robinson can play a more acceptable workload given his injury history, at least until the games really begin to count.

Delon Wright has proven himself to Knick coaching staff

After receiving coach's decision—did not play or negligible minutes in his first 20 games with the Knicks, Wright finally got his opportunity. Now, Wright looks like someone else who will play a role in the team's pivotal playoff push. Granted, that role won't be as consistent or important as Robinson's; however, Wright has proven a lot over the past few games.

Since being thrust into the rotation — and the starting lineup — Wright has performed incredibly well. In the past four games, all of which Wright has started, he's averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game—not bad for someone who was an afterthought when added a few months ago.

Wright has led the Knicks to a 3-1 record in his four starts. And he's clearly caught Thibodeau's eye based on his defensive prowess. For example, he held Portland Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons to one-for-11 shooting after reaching the assignment in the third quarter of a recent win.

The real question regarding Wright is, is he a better option than Cam Payne? And it looks like the answer will depend on what New York needs. If scoring (and shooting) is what Thibodeau is looking for, Payne remains the better option. However, if the Knicks need a dynamic defender, then Wright is their guy.

Thibodeau has decisions to make regarding rotation

Robinson—and to a lesser extent, Wright—are luxuries for coach Thibodeau. But both, and ore so Wright, still represents a major decision for the head coach.

New York, and really all playoff teams, generally play a rotation of eight or nine players. Beyond the team's starting five, the Knicks have Robinson, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa in the rotation. Thibodeau must decide who else between Wright, Payne, and Landry Shamet will be in the rotation. Granted, having options is a good problem—but it is a problem, nonetheless. And while that last guy can change game-to-game, that hurts the ability of whomever it is to build a rhythm.

Assuming standings hold, the Knicks are headed for a three vs. six matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs. And while you never want to look past an opponent, the Bucks are more beaten up than either of the other possible opponents, as they will be without star point guard, Damian Lillard. Thus, Robinson and Wright could have a good runway to get their playoff legs back underneath them, assuming both remain healthy and in the rotation—as they should.