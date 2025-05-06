Mikal Bridges' stat line in the New York Knicks' 108-105 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Monday does not jump off the page, but his impact was undeniable to those who watched the game. Bridges' steal on Jaylen Brown to seal the victory was emblematic of his play down the stretch in regulation and in overtime, and he explained how he made that play after the game.

“I was telling Cam Payne over there that I was just watching his eyes,” Mikal Bridges said, via SNY Knicks on X. “I'm a football guy, you know. So I'm just like, watching his eyes and following where the ball is at and try to get my hands as soon as I see the ball, you know, because we up three so we trying to foul, so just trying to track the ball and see where his eyes is gonna lead me and try an get the ball.”

"I was just watching his eyes. I'm a football guy." Mikal Bridges talks about getting the steal on Jaylen Brown to seal the Knicks' Game 1 win: pic.twitter.com/lbwSRS5APt — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 6, 2025

Bridges scored eight points on 3-13 shooting in the Knicks' victory, but he made some crucial shots and grabbed some important rebounds down the stretch, while also making an impact defensively. His steal and save in overtime is one of the other plays that sticks out.

Over the course of the season, Bridges has been a target of criticism for the Knicks due to the fact that the team gave up five first-round picks to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets last summer. It is just Game 1, and the Celtics will not be an easy out, but he made an impact in the win, and Josh Hart backed his teammate.

“Yeah, I mean that's who Mikal is,” Josh Hart said, via SNY Knicks on X. “You know, he's got a lot of criticism and he never lets that affect him. I don't know how many games down the stretch that he's won for us just on the defense alone. The Brooklyn game the block, the Chicago game he got a block at the end. Big game this time, couple in the Detroit series. So he's been a huge part for this team. Sometimes those things get overlooked and people just look at stats, and they lose sight of how valuable of a player that he is.”

"That's who Mikal is. He's got a lot of criticism and he never lets that affect him." Josh Hart calls Mikal Bridges a "winning player" pic.twitter.com/oDdHgvmsLf — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 6, 2025

The Knicks will look to take a 2-0 series lead with another win in Boston in Game 2 before returning home for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.