The New York Knicks were big underdogs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis against the Boston Celtics, but New York found a way to pull off the win. This game delivered in every possible way as the Knicks erased a 20-point second half deficit to force overtime, and the game came down to the final possession in OT. The Knicks ended up winning the game 108-105, and the Madison Square Garden watch party went crazy when the final horn blew.

SAY GO NEW YORK GO NEW YORK GO pic.twitter.com/IWLcTFsZJD — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mikal Bridges came up with the clutch steal on the final possession to seal the win. The Celtics had a chance to tie it with a three with just three seconds left, but Bridges played the inbounds pass perfectly.

This game was tight for the first quarter and a half as both teams traded blows before the Celtics pulled away to end the first half. Boston led 38-37 in with a little under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the Celtics ended up finishing the half on a 23-8 run. Boston took a 16-point lead into the break, and fans at TD Garden were feeling good.

Boston came out strong in the third quarter as well, and it looked like the Celtics were going to cruise to an easy Game 1 win. It was 72-52 around the halfway mark of the third quarter, but that is when the Knicks started to make their comeback.

New York went on a massive 34-14 run to tie the game up at 86 with a little under seven and a half minutes remaining, and the game was back-and-forth from that point on. Both teams ended up having looks to take the lead late in regulation, but neither could capitalize, and the game went to overtime.

Mikal Bridges was the hero in overtime for the Knicks as his defense and clutch shot-making anchored New York to the victory. He made a huge three to put the Knicks up by six at one point, and then his steal sealed the victory.

Now, the Knicks have the home-court advantage in this series after taking a 1-0 lead. Stealing one of the first two games on the road is huge, and New York will have a chance to take complete control of the series in Game 2.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Knicks will go down at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night from TD Garden in Boston, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points.