The Boston Celtics returned to form from three-point range on the road in Game 3 against the New York Knicks. Jayson Tatum and Co. walked away with a 115-93 win in a game where his team shot 50% from deep. He, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Celtics began their comeback on Saturday and won't have to wait as long for Game 4 to start.

The fourth game of their second-round series will start at 7pm ET on Monday instead of 7:30pm ET, according to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy. The different start time likely has something to do with the fact that the NBA Draft lottery is happening on the same night as Game 4.

The order of the 2025 NBA Draft will be decided on the same night as Game 4, but all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden to see if Tom Thibodeau's team can rebound after a loss in Game 3. If they want to maintain home court advantage in the series, Brunson will need his teammates to come with him.

The Knicks' All-Star point guard is a great playoff performer for his team. He is averaging 29.4 points per game in the 2025 postseason, the second-highest of any player left in the playoffs. However, the second-highest scorer for New York is Karl-Anthony Towns, who is scoring just 19.1 points per contest.

The scoring gap between the two of them is one of the main reasons why the Knicks lost Game 3. However, Boston's performance is a bad omen for New York moving forward. Tatum and Brown made seven threes combined, and the Celtics made 20 in the game.

After Boston shot the ball terribly in Games 1 and 2, they were 50% from three-point range in Game 3. If their hot shooting is here to stay, things could get really ugly really fast for the Knicks.

Game 4 is crucial for New York, and they'll have 30 less minutes to prepare and defend home court.