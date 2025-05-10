The Boston Celtics dominated the New York Knicks on Saturday evening to win Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is known for his humorous quotes, was back at it again following the big win.

“You just gotta tap into your darkness, and that's it.” Joe Mazzulla following the Celtics win in Game 3 over the Knicks 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/4vZ2zMP3YN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Celtics certainly understood what was at stake on Saturday. Down 0-2, the Celtics needed to make a statement. Not only to win the game, but to win in fashion. Boston should be up 3-0 in this second-round series. There is no other way to put it. Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, Al Horford, and Jaylen Brown all responded with the biggest win of the season. After blowing two 20-point leads in the first two games of the series, the Celtics did not let that happen again.

Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the Knicks have led for about 12 total minutes of action. The Celtics have dominated the first halves of the series, but are down in the series because of their second-half collapses.

As the Celtics were up big in the second half of Game 3, Mazzulla called a timeout multiple times after the Knicks went on very small runs. Runs of about 7-10 points, and Mazzulla did not let that become a problem. Every time the Knicks tried to come back and damage the Celtics' big lead, Boston would drain another three-pointer and silence the loud crowd at MSG.

Horford stepped up and played a big role in the win. At age 38, the big man continues to make key plays, and he does it in clutch situations as well. The defending champ can knock down a long three and also block a shot on the other end. Horford nailed the first three-pointer of the game for the Celtics and blocked a huge shot on Knicks' big man Mitchell Robinson.

If the Celtics keep tapping into their darkness, then, according to Mazzulla, they will accomplish what they need and win this series.