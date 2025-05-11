If New York Knicks fans were already worried following the team’s 115-93 Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics, there is something else that might put them in panic mode. Karl-Anthony Towns suffered an apparent hand injury during the game, and he spoke about the possible severity of it, as per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

During the game, after video footage of Karl-Anthony Towns’ hand injury went viral, lip-readers deciphered the Knicks star apparently saying he felt like he broke something. When asked about the injury and the circulating videos, Towns simply responded with, “it is what it is.” He also said he would do whatever he could to be on the court for his team.

That last bit of news is obviously encouraging to Knicks fans, but a potentially injured Towns against a Celtics team with renewed confidence is not ideal.

After falling behind by 20+ points in Game 3, the Knicks were unable to follow the same script against the Celtics as they had in the first two games of this series. Behind Jalen Brunson’s crunch time heroics, the Knicks rallied back in both games to grab a 2-0 lead in the series.

Despite the apparent hand injury, Towns had another double double in Game 3, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds. He didn’t shoot particularly well, going only 5-of-18 from the field, but he did get to the free-throw line 11 times, converting on ten of those attempts.

In Game 1, Towns finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. In Game 2, he finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. In eight playoff games to this point, Towns had been averaging 19.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shot with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks will get another shot at home against the Celtics in Game 4 on Monday. Knicks fans will hope for good news regarding Towns’ injury.