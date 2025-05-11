Even coming off a loss, Ben Stiller remains confident that his New York Knicks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ahead of the Knicks' Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, the actor and superfan showed no doubt in his updated series prediction.

Stiller, who has been a fan his entire life, predicted that his team would not lose another game to the Celtics. With New York leading the series 2-1 heading into Game 4, the 59-year-old actor emphatically stated he believes the Knicks will rebound from their Game 3 loss on social media.

“My feeling, after some thought, is clearly: KNICKS IN 5,” Stiller tweeted.

Stiller is one of the team's many celebrity fans who have been in attendance throughout the playoffs. Whenever he is not shooting a film, the comedian is often seen sitting courtside in Madison Square Garden. He is typically joined by Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Anne Hathaway, Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet as the many celebrity supporters in the building.

Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller on the road in Detroit to support the Knicks 👏 (via @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/VwMHpdschg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Attending Knicks games is nothing new for Stiller. Before he built a career of his own, the New York native grew up supporting the storied franchise with his father, former actor Jerry Stiller. While the older Stiller raised his son as a team enthusiast, Ben Stiller took his fandom beyond his father's level.

Knicks forced on back foot by Celtics entering Game 4

Despite leading the series by one game, the Knicks are forced into a precarious situation by the Celtics ahead of Game 4. After New York's stifling defense took over for the first two games, Boston exploded in Game 3 for a dominant 115-93 victory.

The Celtics shot just 25 percent from deep in Games 1 and 2 but went nuclear in Game 3, hitting 50 percent of their long-range attempts. Though Jayson Tatum's struggles continued — he went just 8-for-20 from the field in Game 3 — the rest of the team rediscovered its groove.

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford shot a combined 13-for-23 from three-point range to torch the Knicks from distance. Pritchard, the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, led the team with 23 points off the bench, going an outrageous 5-for-10 from behind the arc.

Should Stiller's prediction come true, New York must re-establish its suffocating defense that held the Celtics to below 40 percent from the field in the first two games. The Knicks get one final chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home before traveling back to Boston for Game 5.