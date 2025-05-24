May 24, 2025 at 5:14 PM ET

The New York Knicks are feeling the turbulence. Their NBA Playoffs run is officially in jeopardy, falling to an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. Even actor Ben Stiller lost his cool towards the officials during Game 2.

But the die hard Knicks fan dropped a succinct, yet bold declaration Saturday. He posted a four-word message on his X account.

“Series is not over,” Stiller shared.

The ECF gets tougher from here. Stiller's Knicks now head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Pacer fans will crank the vocal volume up, as their team can wrap the series up with only two more wins. And the next two games are inside that venue.

Stiller, however, remains optimistic. He even defended one prominent Knicks star struggling in this series.

Knicks player Ben Stiller defended against Pacers

Stiller isn't just standing and cheering. The famed actor and comedian is a sharp observer of the action — including officiating calls.

He blasted how Karl Anthony-Towns got treated. The 59-year-old called out the refs during Game 2.

“KAT getting mauled every time and they call nothing,” Stiller said via X.

Anthony-Towns drew three personal fouls. The visitors collected 23 total PFs as a team. Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith nearly fouled out too, as both sat at four.

“KAT” dropped 20 points on Indiana. He tied for second in scoring with Mikal Bridges. But Jalen Brunson carried the Knicks on the scoring end once again. Brunson finished with 36 points.

Bridges called out the Knicks starters after the game. Saying “We’re playing a little too soft in the beginning of halves.”

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has changes to address. “Thibs” must unleash Mitchell Robinson more after earning 29 minutes of action. New York also played only eight players, creating depth questions. Indiana watched nine different players score Friday.

Stiller isn't giving up hope. But he's the only die hard Knicks fan to believe the series isn't done.