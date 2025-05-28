While the famous fans of the New York Knicks have garnered all of the headlines so far during the Eastern Conference Finals, from Spike Lee to Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, and beyond, when the series went back to Indianapolis for Game 3 and 4, the Pacers super fans hat to make their presence known, including the favorite adoptive son of Circle City, Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter-turned-ESPN multi-hyphenate Pat McAfee.

Taking in the game with his friends from all over the world, including WWE boss Paul “Triple H” Levesque, McAfee was eventually given a microphone to hype up the crowd and let it be known that while some New Yorkers came down to watch the game, he hoped they went home with some ringing in their eyes and another L on their records.

“Indianapolis, Indiana, we’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building,” Pat McAfee declared. “Spike Lee is here! Ben Stiller is here! Timothée Chalamet is here! Let's send these sons of b**ches back to New York with their ears ringing. Let’s turn this s**t up.”

To McAfee's credit, it appears his impromptu promo was a success, as the Knicks now lead the Pacers 1-3 and will return to Madison Square Garden for a potential elimination Game 5. The crowd was on fire, largely due to another incredible performance by Tyrese Haliburton, and in the end, McAfee can say he did his part in the pursuit of greatness, as he certainly galvanized a team looking to make a statement in Game 4.

Will the Knicks go down swinging in Madison Square Garden like so many of McAfee's WWE coworkers before him? Or will they bring the series back to Indiana, where the Pacers can put on one more show in front of their hometown crowd before punching their tickets to the NBA Finals? Fans will find out soon enough.