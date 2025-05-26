There were lots of things to love about the New York Knicks' Game 3 win against the Indiana Pacers, but superfan Ben Stiller specifically praised coach Tom Thibodeau.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, after the game to share his praise. “Was great to see [Thibodeau] expand the rotation and get the W,” he wrote.

In Game 3, the Knicks utilized nine players against the Pacers as opposed to their last game, where they only used eight. Moreover, Thibodeau started two centers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. This gave the team size, and Towns had a team-high 24 points.

Josh Hart came off the bench and still played 34 minutes. He scored eight points in that stretch, but he had 10 rebounds, the second most of the team behind Towns (15).

The game plan worked, and perhaps Thibodeau will begin using it as a blueprint heading into their future matchups. The Knicks are still down 2-1 in the series, but this win was a step in the right direction.

Was Ben Stiller at Knicks-Pacers Game 3?

It is unclear whether or not Stiller was in Indiana for Game 3. He has been a regular at the Knicks' home games at Madison Square Garden. However, he did not post any pictures from the arena, so he may have not been there. He was watching, though, and was live-posting throughout the game on X.

Another superfan, Timothée Chalamet, made the trek out to be there in person. He was hyped up as the game ended, exclaiming, “Let's go!” several times.

The series will now head back to Madison Square Garden regardless of Game 4's outcome. With the win, the Knicks force the series to go at least five games, if not more. They will have to continue their momentum if they hope to beat the Pacers after losing the first two games of the series.

Their Game 1 loss was devastating. They were up 14 points late in the game. The Pacers found a way to crawl back in, and Tyrese Haliburton forced overtime with his buzzer-beater.

The Pacers then beat the Knicks by five points in Game 2. It was a close-knit contest, with the Knicks leading at halftime. Unfortunately, they were unable to close it out.

Stiller is one of the Knicks' most well-known fans. He is a regular at games, and if he is not there, he is always posting about them on social media. He is known for his roles in the Night at the Museum franchise, Zoolander, and Tropic Thunder. Stiller is also an executive producer of the Emmy-winning series Severance, and he has directed several episodes of both seasons.