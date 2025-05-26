The New York Knicks kept their playoff hopes alive with a gutsy 106-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Down 2-0 in the series and trailing by 20 points in the second quarter, the Knicks fought back to avoid a devastating 3-0 deficit.

Things looked bleak early. The Pacers were dominating on both ends of the floor, feeding off their home crowd and pushing the pace. The Knicks were flat, their defense wasn’t clicking, and their offense couldn’t find a rhythm. But instead of folding, New York adjusted.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau made key moves. He tightened the rotation, pushed his players to stay locked in, and kept believing. That belief paid off.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered his best performance of the series. He scored 24 points, with 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter alone, and pulled down 15 rebounds. He took control of the paint and brought energy to a team that desperately needed a spark. Jalen Brunson, limited by foul trouble in the first half, came through in the clutch with 23 points and a go-ahead jumper in the final minutes.

OG Anunoby added 16 points and anchored the defense with three blocks. Josh Hart once again did the dirty work, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists off the bench. Every hustle play he made helped swing the momentum.

After the game, Thibodeau explained what makes playoff basketball so unpredictable. “I know you guys roll your eyes when I say no lead is safe,” he said post-game. “But no lead is safe. With the three-point shot, people pace the game and make up ground quickly, so easy comebacks all the time. You gotta win games in different ways. Obviously, you prefer to play from a lead, but whatever it is that you have to do, that’s what you have to do to get the win in the end.”

The Pacers had their chances. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 20 points, but Indiana went cold from deep, shooting just 20 percent from three. Their offense stalled in the fourth, and they had no answers for the Knicks’ late push.

The Knicks earned this win with toughness and execution. Game 4 now becomes a must-watch. The series is alive, and New York is right back in the fight.