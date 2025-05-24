New York Knicks super fan Ben Stiller is often seen sitting at Madison Square Garden, cheering on his team. Stiller was there again Friday, cheering on the Knickerbockers in their Game 2 loss to Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals.

Stiller was not happy with the officiating in the contest. He was specifically unhappy with how officials treated Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns. He made it a point to call out the refs on social media.

“KAT getting mauled every time and they call nothing,” Stiller said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks bowed to the Pacers in Game 2, 114-109. It was a devastating loss for the Knicks, who are now in a 2-0 deficit in the final. New York dropped both home games at Madison Square Garden, adding insult to the injury.

Stiller can't be happy with that.

The Knicks are now desperately needing victories in this series

The Knicks are now clinging on for dear life. New York has to find ways to win on the road in Indiana, or the club is toast. New York blew leads in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

Jalen Brunson has led the way for the Knickerbockers. He finished Game 2 with 36 points, while logging 39 minutes. The Knicks had three other players finish in double figures, including Towns.

Towns finished Game 2 with 20 points and seven rebounds. The Knicks out rebounded the Pacers in the contest, but were out shot in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Towns was actually benched in the fourth quarter, which puzzled some Knicks fans. Stiller may have been one of them.

“Just, we got in a hole, and then the group that was in there gave us a chance,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said about that decision, per Bleacher Report. “So we were just riding (that lineup). We’re searching for a win.”

The win didn't come. It must now in Game 3. If the Knicks lose this series, this would be the second consecutive season that the Pacers would have knocked them out of the playoffs.

The Knicks and Pacers meet again in Game 3 on Sunday night.