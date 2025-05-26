As time winded down during Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, Oscar-nominated actor and superfan of the New York Knicks Timothée Chalamet was fired up and shown on camera.

His reaction to the game went viral. As the clock was reaching triple zeroes, Chalamet could be heard and seen exclaiming, “Let's go!” several times.

After the game, Chalamet posted a video of him leaving the arena. He wrote “2-1,” referencing the Knicks' first win in the series, and can be heard saying, “Let's go, baby! Let's go, baby!”

Of course, Chalamet was at Game 3, traveling to Indiana to root for his team. He has been a fixture of their games during their playoff run, and that should be expected to continue in Games 4 and 5.

Timothée Chalamet's role in Knicks-Pacers series

Chalamet has become one of the Knicks' most recognizable fans. He is quickly becoming the new-age Spike Lee, cheering on the Knicks from courtside. He has been seen hanging with other fans like Lee and Ben Stiller.

Initially, it appeared the Knicks were heading for another loss to the Pacers. If they lost, they would be facing a 3-0 deficit in the series, making it nearly impossible to come back.

At one point, the Knicks were down 20 points. Like they have several times during this playoff run, the Knicks were resilient and won. They outscored the Pacers by 16 in the fourth quarter to secure their win. Overall, they outscored Indiana 61-42 in the second half.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for New York with 24 points. He also logged 15 rebounds. Jalen Brunson was right behind him with 23 points in Game 3.

The Knicks have survived and will force the series to go at least five games. They will return to New York for Game 5 regardless of the result of their next matchup.

Chalamet is an actor coming off his Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown. He played Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic. His first Oscar nomination came years earlier for his performance in Call Me by Your Name.

He is also known for his roles in Lady Bird, Little Women, Don't Look Up, and The French Dispatch. Chalamet has led box office hits such as Wonka, which made over $600 million at the box office, and Dune: Part Two, which made over $700 million.

Coming up, he will star in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, and Dune: Messiah. The former project also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, while the latter is the third entry in the Dune series.