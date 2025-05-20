Recently, the New York Knicks punched their ticket to their first conference finals in a quarter century with a dominant home win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6. The Knicks now sit four games away from a trip to the NBA Finals, with the Indiana Pacers standing in their way.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has arguably been the most consistent performer in the entire NBA these playoffs, and recently, former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins had a hot take when comparing Brunson to his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.

“I’m going to take Jalen Brunson (over Doncic) because he’s still playing, that’s obvious. One guy is at home and one guy is playing, so I’m taking Brunson,” said Cousins, per the Run It Back Show.

Cousins then clarified what he meant with his comments.

“We’re not talking about who is the best overall talent. If we’re talking about who’s the best overall talent, yeah we can go with Luka, but as of right now I’m going to take the guy that’s still active in the playoffs,” said Cousins.

An epic postseason for Jalen Brunson

Amid skepticism over the last few years about whether he could truly be a number one option on a championship-level team, Jalen Brunson has quickly put those doubts to rest with his performance in this year's playoffs, constantly eviscerating a Celtics team that had arguably the best defensive backcourt in the NBA in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

The Knicks now have a playoff rematch with the Indiana Pacers, who knocked them out of the postseason in last year's second round, though it should be noted that New York sustained several key injuries in that series.

Now, the Knicks figure to have a clean bill of health heading into the rematch, and with Brunson playing at such a high level, fans are hopeful that the team's first NBA Finals berth this millennium is on the horizon.

Game 1 of the Pacers vs Knicks conference finals series will tip off on Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. The entire series will be carried nationally by TNT.