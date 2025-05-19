The NBA is down to its final four teams as the conference finals is ready to get underway. While the remaining teams may not be who everyone expected after surprising losses by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, there are still a pair of great matchups in Knicks-Pacers and Thunder-Timberwolves to look forward to on both sides.

Each of the four teams left has a star chasing his first championship and it will be fascinating to see who comes up big when they really need it and gets that first ring. The Knicks have a superstar in Jalen Brunson who has emerged as one of the top scorers in the league, but ESPN's Kendrick Perkins took it a step further on Monday's NBA Today.

"If I had to say anybody is the best player remaining in the postseason, it's Big Body Brunson." @kendrickperkins says Jalen Brunson is the best player left in the NBA playoffs 😤 pic.twitter.com/8ZfjtiXT9b — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

That is certainly a hot take, considering the presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still in the playoffs on the other side for the Thunder along with Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.

However, Brunson has consistently made his case throughout this season and into the playoffs. The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year has backed up that notion this postseason, drilling a 3-pointer at the end of Game 6 to eliminate the Detroit Pistons before leading the Knicks on three massive comebacks during their victory over the Celtics in the second round.

Still, it would be tough to top Gilgeous-Alexander in that regard, as the Oklahoma City superstar just helped his team survive a brutal series against the Denver Nuggets. The Canadian led the NBA in scoring this season at 32.7 points per game and is scoring about 29 a night in the playoffs.

Indiana star Tyrese Haliuburton should also not be overlooked in this discussion after coming up clutch time after time in his own right. He has hit game-winning shots in playoff wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cavaliers, so the Pacers can count on him when the clock is winding down.

Of course, Brunson will have a chance to prove it on the court over the next month. His Knicks get their conference finals underway against the Pacers on Wednesday night as they chase their first NBA Championship since 1973.