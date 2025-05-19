The New York Knicks have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will face the Indiana Pacers for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals. The Knicks had a tough task in the second round with the Boston Celtics, but they were able to win in six games and prove all the doubters wrong. Now that the series is over, it's never too late to troll your opponent, and that's what Karl-Anthony Towns did.

Towns was spotted at the New York Mets and New York Yankees game, and he was put on the big screen. He stood up and smiled at the camera, and then showed his shirt, which hilariously said “F— Boston.”

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns pulled up to Sunday's Mets-Yankees game wearing a "F*ck Boston" shirt 😆 (via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/lRbLYduAZ1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 19, 2025

There shouldn't be any bad blood between the two teams, and it took until Game 5 for them to actually get into a confrontation. Nonetheless, after beating a team in the playoffs, it's not a surprise that the winner would do some type of trolling. With almost everybody before the series picking the Celtics to win, Towns is basically saying that he got the last laugh.

Now, their next goal is to make it to the finals, and the Pacers are in the way of that.

Karl-Anthony Towns shares message after Knicks advance

After the Knicks defeated the Celtics, Towns shared a heartfelt message on how he was able to get to this point in the playoffs and gave a shout-out to a few people who have been instrumental in his career.

“For the brothers that were with me Saturdays at Gauchos Gym, Sundays at Rucker Park, to my Dominicans…Washington Heights…they sacrificed…to let me work on my game…AAU…I dedicate this to them,” Towns said.

“They prepared me to be a Knick. I don't know I'd have this moment without them.”

Towns gets criticized at times for his play, and even before the playoffs started, there was a conversation on whether there should be pressure on him to make a deep playoff run. Last season, Towns made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals and was defeated by the Dallas Mavericks. This season, he's back in the conference finals, but with a different team.

He's been having a lot of success lately in his career, and the next thing he needs to accomplish is making it to the Finals for a chance to win a championship.