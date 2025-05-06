The New York Knicks are coming off of their best win of the season on Monday night. Jalen Brunson led his team to an 108-105 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round series. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't think that the Knicks are in the clear yet after a historically bad shooting night for the Celtics.

Boston missed a record 45 threes in Game 1, by far their worst shooting night of the entire season. Their poor shooting allowed Brunson and the Knicks to engineer a 20-point comeback and win the game in overtime. Despite that, Windhorst doesn't think that New York will receive that much help from the Celtics for the rest of the series.

"The Celtics missed 32 open, clean look 3-pointers… I don't think they can count on the Celtics having historically bad shooting nights." Brian Windhorst after the Knicks' Game 1 win over Boston 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/copfRg3axp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 6, 2025

““The Celtics missed 32 open, clean look 3-pointers,” Windhorst said, putting the game in context. “I don't think they can count on the Celtics having historically bad shooting nights.”

Tatum and the Celtics are one of the league's most accurate teams from deep while also shooting more than anyone else in the NBA. However, their heavy reliance on the deep ball has burned them at points throughout the season, including Monday night. Tatum himself missed 11 threes in the game, one of the worst shooting nights of his entire career.

New York entered Game 1 as the clear underdogs in their series against the defending champs. Winning a road game to kick things off is as good a start as they could have hoped for. With home court advantage in their hands, all the Knicks need to do is hold sway in Madison Square Garden.

This series means more to New York than simply moving on to the Eastern Conference finals. They moved a significant amount of their assets out in order to bring in Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby over the course of the last 18 months. The team made those moves with the Celtics in mind, building a team with the best chance to beat them.

Brunson and Co. hope to keep their momentum going in Game 2, but Windhorst's warning rings true. The defending champs are unlikely to beat themselves like they did on Monday night.