The New York Knicks managed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals after eliminating the Boston Celtics in a 119-81 Game 6 win. Before that series kicked off, many talking heads, including ESPN's Brian Windhorst, picked Boston to advance over New York.

However, that's not quite how it played out, and Knicks fans are letting everyone know it. Shortly after the win, Windhorst was spotted in New York, and one fan took the opportunity to confront and troll the NBA insider. The fan approached Windhorst and asked if what he thought about the Celtics being eliminated. Before the famed journalist could respond, the fan cut him off with obscene comments.

This fan perfectly trolled Windy after the Knicks' Game 6 and series win Friday night 😅 (via yay0_ / TT)pic.twitter.com/jeDgVI1uNS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 19, 2025

Windhorst seemed to have a good sense of humor about it, as he had a smile on his face during the confrontation. However, he has yet to speak about the incident that took place on Friday night. At the end of the day, Knicks fans are excited about eliminating the Celtics and are not afraid to show it.

New York reaches the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 27 years. The franchise hasn't won a title since 1973. So, it's no wonder the fanbase is ecstatic with the series win over the Celtics. However, the job isn't done yet as the Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the next round.

The Knicks hope to avenge their playoff exit from a year ago, as it was the Pacers that forced them out early last postseason. They will begin this series with home court advantage as Game 1 is set to tip off in New York.

The first matchup of this seven-game series begins on Wednesday, May 21. Knicks fans will certainly hope the hot streak continues, as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have turned it up a notch throughout the playoffs so far.