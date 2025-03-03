Following a landmark offseason, the New York Knicks were supposed to be a genuine championship contender in the 2024-25 NBA campaign. They are clearly a step below the best the league has to offer, though, at least as of this moment. If Tom Thibodeau's squad is going to overcome that gap by the time the playoffs roll around, it must dig deep. The Knickerbockers (40-20) did exactly that in Sunday's 116-112 comeback victory versus the Miami Heat (28-31) in overtime.

They committed 17 turnovers and allowed their opponent to shoot 53.6 percent from the field, but ultimately relied on their toughness and Jalen Brunson's clutch heroics to erase a 19-point deficit on the road. The All-Star point guard took over in crunch time and scored eight points in the final five minutes of regulation, including the game-tying bucket with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Brunson stayed hot in OT, as the Knicks clamped down and secured the win. Their fans made their presence known in the Kaseya Center and on social media.

The Knicks' fan base reacts to wild win

“The Miami Heat had a 95.6% win probability with 7 minutes left in the 4th Quarter,” @KnicksMuse posted on X. “Jalen Brunson then entered the game.” Others were a bit more emphatic in their analysis of New York's resurgence.

“Biggest Comeback Of The Season Vs The Miami Heat,” @Kiingdeej commented. “Thibs Pressed EVERY Button Correctly From The 3rd Quarter On. Defensively & Offensively. That Was A Real Grown Knicks Win. I Ain’t Use This GIF In Years. Standing Ovation From Me. F*** The Miami Heat.”

People can interpret the outcome of this matchup in two ways: The Knicks' defensive issues are starting to hurt them against even sub-.500 teams, or they possess enough tenacity to prevail in the most dire situations. Many fans are choosing to subscribe to the latter theory. “GREAT teams win games they were destined to lose bc of poor play most of the game,” @KnicksCentral observed. “Knicks did that today vs the Heat. Great win.”

Some focused on the good, bad and the ugly of Sunday's performance. “Tired: Ugh the Knicks should not be sweating wins out against the Heat,” Jake Brown of Mets on SI posted. “Wired: Guts. Glory. Resiliency. Team fights until the end. Big road win.”

Can this team rise to the occasion when it matters most?

Brunson finished with 31 points on 13-of-25 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 and 16 rebounds. OG Anunoby nearly tallied a double-double himself with 23 points and nine boards. The two-way wing also had five assists, three blocks and two steals, posting the type of relentless effort the squad will need if it wants to vanquish the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

The Heat imposed their will inside for a time, with Bam Adebayo dropping 30 points on amazing 12-of-16 shooting from the floor. Once Mitchell Robinson shakes off the injury rust, he could be an X-factor in the low post. Although Miami is not the most offensively potent group, the Knicks' 3-point defense was far more effective (allowed Heat to shoot just 31.4 percent from distance). Tyler Herro was 8-of-24 overall, which partially left the door open for an NY comeback.

And the Knickerbockers forced their way through. After a mixed bag of an evening of basketball, it is best to acknowledge the persisting flaws while also appreciating the fight that still frequently defines this franchise.

“Nobody is going to say that these Knicks are a perfect team or a finished product but they are gritty, resilient & have better than a punchers chance even when down double figures on the road,” @HortBen posted. “They’ll be a tough out. Dismiss them at your peril. No idea how they won tonight?”