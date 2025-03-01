The New York Knicks are now as complete a team as they can be. New York's Mitchell Robinson returned from an injury against the Memphis Grizzlies, helping to secure the victory. And while the major narrative around the Knicks is that they can't beat the elite teams in the NBA, they are now 4-0 against the 2nd (Denver Nuggets) and 3rd (Grizzlies) seeds in the Western Conference. And with Robinson back, their ceiling becomes considerably higher.

Mitchell Robinson's first game back with Knicks was a marginal success

Robinson looked good in his first game back, despite limited time. He tallied six points, five rebounds, and only one personal foul in 12 minutes and 20 seconds of action. He was in the game down the stretch, which makes sense considering Robinson's defensive prowess and the back and forth nature of the game. And he was a team-high +11, which speaks to his broader impact. But most importantly, he appeared to move well with and without the ball.

So, exactly how will Robinson help the Knicks? His length, shot-blocking, and rebounding will almost certainly move the needle. Let's explore three specific ways that Robinson's return will help the Knicks achieve success this season.

Robinson takes pressure off of Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is obviously a major part of the Knicks success. He's held up well thus far, but who knows how long that lasts. Towns is averaging 35 minutes per game this season, which is more than he's averaged since 2017-18. However, Towns played only 31 minutes in their recent win over the Grizzlies, despite the Knicks being down for much of it.

Granted, Robinson's skill set is dramatically different than that of Towns. In fact, they're pretty much polar opposites, with Towns boasting offensive versatility and Robinson representing a defensive anchor. But Robinson's size alleviates some of the strain on Towns, as Towns was previously the only seven-footer with any noteworthy NBA experience. So, at the very least, Robinson's presence should translate to a fresher Towns.

Robinson should give the Knicks a major rebounding boost

Robinson had been an incredible rebounder throughout his career, and arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league. Conversely, New York is below average. They are 24th in total rebounding, and 22nd in offensive rebounds. Robinson should give New York a major rebound infusion.

Granted, New York got smoked on the glass against the Grizzlies (58-35), but Robinson played a limited role. Throughout his career, Robinson is a significantly above-average rebounder. He led the NBA in offensive rebounds last season, and he's averaged at least eight rebounds per game for the past four seasons.

The Knicks can take advantage of additional rebounds, benefiting from additional possessions and getting out on fast breaks more freely.

Rim protectors like Robinson deter attempts at the rim

Robinson undoubtedly adds a major defensive presence. Sure, his blocks per game have tapered off since his rookie season, some of which is due to the fact that he's carried more weight— mostly an intentional move to help him bang with bigger centers on the block. But a lot of it stems from his reputation.

Robinson is a known shot-blocker. Even players like Ja Morant, who are known for putting shot-blockers on posters, think twice about challenging Robinson. And that isn't conjecture or interpretation. It happened in Robinson's first game back.

At one point, Morant had a relatively clear path to the basket, with only Robinson between him and the rim. Morant hesitated for a split second, allowing the rest of the defense to catch up. That's not to say that Morant was scared. And it doesn't mean that Robinson never gets dunked on. It just means that his reputation for blocking shots precedes him. And that should lead to fewer easy buckets, as less vertically inclined players shoot pull-up jumpers or floaters instead of attacking the rim.

Ultimately, Robinson's many benefits are meaningless if he can't remain healthy. So, coach Tom Thibodeau would be well-served to work him back into the rotation slowly. But he did a great job handling Robinson's minutes against the Grizzlies.

If Robinson can continue to contribute while on a minutes restriction, that's a huge win for the Knicks. But the long game is the playoffs. Can Robinson continue to work himself into basketball shape as New York approaches the playoffs? If so, and he's back to full form come mid-April, then some of the Knicks' depth issues evaporate. And maybe, just maybe, they can compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.