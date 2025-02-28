Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart addressed the New York Knicks' struggles against the top-flight NBA teams this season on the latest episode of their podcast, the Roommates Show.

Just one day after ESPN's Kendrick Perkins criticized the two Knick starters for being among the increasingly-large group of active NBA players with podcasts, the duo released an episode that began with a blunt conversation. Perkins' take was not addressed, as he gave it right before the Knicks beat the 76ers on Wednesday night.

But the Celtics' 118-105 victory over the Knicks last Sunday was a main topic of discussion. As were the six other losses the Knicks have suffered to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder, with their record against the three teams infamously being 0-7. After Hart opened the episode, Brunson got to the ‘elephant in the room' as soon as possible.

“I do want to talk about something, though,” Brunson began. “Might as well jump out the gate with this. Our record against the top teams in the NBA. Pretty horses***.”

Hart responded by saying a statistic like the team's 0-7 record in those games can essentially make or break a team. But his take on which of the two outcomes he predicts for his Knicks was clear.

“I think with the mentality we have, and the character of the team that we have, I think it would be the first one,” Hart said in reference to the outcome where the Knicks take the statistic as a wake-up call. “I think it would be more of a humbling statistic for us, and shows us that, you know, we have good players, we have great talent, but we got to go out there and we got to put forth the effort every game and every possession.”

Hart expanded on that, adding that he doesn't think it's time to sound any orange-and-blue alarms yet.

“I'm not really panicking with that stat, because I think it will open our eyes to realizing we have to, you know, get to another level individually,” Hart said slowly, but surely. “And as a team, obviously.”

How Jalen Brunson plans to lead Knicks past struggles vs. NBA's elite

Brunson was named the Knicks' ‘team captain' this past offseason, the first time a player received that designation since David Fizdale gave it to Lance Thomas for the 2018-19 NBA season. Whether he relishes or despises it, his words on the matter will weigh more than any other Knick's.

After Hart's comments (a statement at-heart, if you will), Brunson was quick to note that he had plenty to add. His initial message centered on the stretches of play that the Knicks need to look to replicate to level up.

“I got a lot to say,” Brunson declared. “But I think the main focus, that we should have, is obviously use that [the 0-7 record] to kind of push ourselves…it sucks, because, like, first time we played Cleveland at The Garden we're up by 13 or 14 – lost. Played OKC at OKC, we were up double-digits – something – and lost. So like, we've shown that we've competed, right? Boston, we cut it to four last time, whatever, then obviously s*** the bed the rest of the game. But, I see where we have opportunities to where we can, like, be aggressive and pounce on them and win.”

It's also worth noting that despite head coach Tom Thibodeau's recent comments about the team having played over 50 games without Mitchell Robinson, Brunson made it clear that personnel is not a valid excuse for the lack of performance.

“The frustrating part about all this is that, like, we have what it takes,” Brunson said. “We have the personnel. We have everything we need in that locker room, right? We just got to put it together. Yeah, the X's and O's, and all that stuff – that's easy, that's an easy fix. But, like, the amount of times we've been embarrassed on national television, that should ring a bell. That should be a wake-up call in itself.”

The Knicks have 24 games left to learn from these losses and apply those lessons to their playoff approach. The pending return of Robinson should help their defensive woes. Thibodeau, “Captain Crunch Time,” and the rest of the organization certainly have their work cut out for them. Brunson and Hart's takes show Knick fans that the team's leadership knows what needs to change.