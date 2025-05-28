Just because Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, it doesn't mean that the pair of Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet won't be there to show their support for the New York Knicks in person.

The two celebrities were in fact inside the arena, cheering on their Knicks, who are attempting to tie the series up at 2-2.

During one moment in the first half of Game 4, Chalamet and Stiller got some attention when they stood up in appreciation of a big play made by Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

OG Anunoby’s layup ties it up in Game 4! Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet are LOVING IT 🍿pic.twitter.com/sbTeib1FpM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Knicks trailing Indiana by two points with under eight minutes left in the second period, Anunoby decided to attack Indiana's interior defense for a tough bucket. Anunoby, who won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, took advantage of a high screen from teammate and New York big man Karl-Anthony Towns to get away from his primary defender.

Article Continues Below

However, Pacers versatile forward Pascal Siakam got switched on Anunoby. Siakam is much bigger than Anunoby and has considerable mobility for a player of his size. But Anunoby found a way to shrug off Siakam's defense, as he dribbled his way into the paint before making an off-balance layup.

The Knicks are going to need more plays like that if they are to overcome Indiana in Game 4 — and in the series.

New York trailed the Pacers by five points at the half, with Anunoby scoring 13 points on a 5-for-9 shooting from the field with two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the first two periods of the contest. Towns had 14 points by halftime while Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the first half with 16 points.

But regardless of the outcome of Game 4, Chalamet and Stiller will get to watch the Knicks back home at Madison Square Garden for at least one more time, as New York hosts Game 5 of the series on Thursday.