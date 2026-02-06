The New York Knicks found ways to adjust Guerschon Yabusele's contract before trading him to the Chicago Bulls ahead of the NBA trade deadline for the 2025-26 season.

Yabusele's stint with the Knicks ended early, despite signing with the team this past offseason. New York sent him to Chicago in exchange for Dalen Terry. They later sent Terry and draft compensation in a separate deal to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jose Alvarado.

Yabusele had a player option for next season. Despite this, the Knicks worked with him to decline the option so they can complete the trade and allow the big man to become a free agent this summer, per reporters K.C. Johnson, Ian Begley and Joel Lorenzi.

“Guerschon Yabusele worked with Knicks to amend 2nd year of his contract, removing the player option in order facilitate trade with Chicago, per league sources. Trade gives him opportunity to compete and play this season in CHI and evaluate his options this summer,” Begley wrote.

“Guerschon Yabusele no longer has a player option for next season and will be a UFA this offseason, sources can confirm. He had worked with Knicks to amend contract before the Dalen Terry trade,” Johnson noted.

“Sources can confirm that agreement between Bulls and Guerschon Yabusele comes with him waiving his player option ($5.77 mil) next year. He’ll expire this year. Will be interesting to see how long he’s with Bulls, as I’m told he has strong interest on an overseas deal,” Lorenzi reported.

What's next for Knicks after Guerschon Yabusele trade

It is unfortunate that things didn't work out for Guerschon Yabusele throughout his short-lived stint with the Knicks. However, he was unable to make a strong impact in the rotation, paving the way for his next chapter with the Bulls.

Yabusele was relatively active throughout the first half of New York's season. Appearing in 41 games, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He shot 39.3% from the field, including 29.4% from beyond the arc.

New York boasts a 33-18 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Boston Celtics for second place while trailing the Detroit Pistons by five games.

Rolling with eight consecutive wins, the Knicks will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Pistons as tip-off will commence on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.