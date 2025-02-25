ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick.

Wednesday's clash between the Philadelphia 76ers (20-37) and the New York Knicks (37-20) at Madison Square Garden promises to be an intriguing matchup. The struggling 76ers will look to Tyrese Maxey (27.4 PPG) to lead their offense against a surging Knicks team. Jalen Brunson (26.0 PPG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24.8 PPG, 13.5 RPG) spearhead New York's attack, which has propelled them to a strong season. The Knicks' balanced offense and stingy defense will be tested against a 76ers team desperate to turn their season around. With both teams potentially missing key players due to injuries, depth and adaptability could be crucial factors in determining the outcome of this Eastern Conference showdown.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Knicks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

New York Knicks: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers' recent struggles, there are compelling reasons to believe they could pull off an upset against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The 76ers, led by the dynamic Tyrese Maxey, have shown flashes of brilliance this season when their key players are healthy and in sync. Maxey's explosive scoring ability, averaging 27.6 points per game, could be the X-factor against the Knicks' defense. Additionally, the 76ers' second-ranked shot-blocking prowess could disrupt the Knicks' offensive rhythm, forcing them into uncomfortable situations and potentially creating fast-break opportunities. If Paul George can step up and provide a strong supporting performance alongside Maxey, the 76ers could find the offensive firepower needed to keep pace with the Knicks' high-scoring offense.

Furthermore, the 76ers may benefit from a “nothing to lose” mentality at this point in the season. With their playoff hopes dwindling, they could play with a sense of freedom and urgency that catches the Knicks off guard. The absence of Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks and the day-to-day status of Karl-Anthony Towns could also work in Philadelphia's favor, potentially neutralizing some of New York's interior dominance. If the 76ers can exploit these vulnerabilities, control the pace of the game, and ride a hot shooting night from beyond the arc, they have a legitimate chance to secure a much-needed victory and breathe new life into their challenging season.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are poised to secure a decisive victory against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Knicks, currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 37-20 record, have demonstrated their dominance over the 76ers this season, already leading the series 2-013. Their offensive prowess is evident, averaging 118 points per game (4th in the league) compared to the 76ers' lackluster 109 points per game (26th). The Knicks' superior shooting efficiency, boasting a 49.3% field goal percentage (3rd overall) and a 37.4% three-point percentage, gives them a significant edge over the 76ers' 45.3% and 34.3% respectively. Furthermore, the Knicks' rebounding advantage (42.9 per game vs. the 76ers' league-worst 39.3) should allow them to control the pace and create more scoring opportunities.

In stark contrast, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a precarious position, plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances. The absence of Joel Embiid will severely hamper the 76ers' chances. Even if Embiid plays, his effectiveness may be limited, as recent performances suggest he's still not at full strength. The Sixers' offensive struggles, averaging just 108.9 points per game (26th in the league), will likely continue against the Knicks' more cohesive unit. With the Knicks' balanced scoring attack led by Brunson, Towns, and Josh Hart, who's having a career-best season2, New York has the firepower to exploit Philadelphia's vulnerabilities and secure a convincing win on Tuesday.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

In this Eastern Conference matchup, the New York Knicks are likely to emerge victorious over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks' balanced offensive attack, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, should prove too much for the struggling 76ers defense. While Tyrese Maxey will undoubtedly put up a fight for Philadelphia, the Knicks' superior depth and home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden will be decisive factors. New York's defensive intensity, coupled with their efficient scoring, should allow them to build a lead and maintain it throughout the game. Expect a competitive first half, but the Knicks pulling away in the third quarter as they come away with the dominant victory covering the spread at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -9.5 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)