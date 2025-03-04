The New York Knicks will host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable on the team's status report due to personal reasons.

Here's everything we know about Towns' playing status vs. the Warriors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Karl-Anthony Towns playing status vs. Warriors

Towns returned for the Knicks' last two games after missing Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left knee ailment. He played 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime win over the Miami Heat, posting 19 points and 16 rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Knicks have not provided details on Towns' questionable tag for the Warriors matchup as he is dealing with a personal matter. He'll have a chance to suit up, and his status should gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Towns has performed well in five appearances post-All-Star break, averaging 21.8 points and 13.2 rebounds on 49.4 percent shooting. However, the Knicks have looked far from a bona fide title contender. Tom Thibodeau's squad suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics and barely squeaked out wins during their last three games against the Joel Embiid-less 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Heat.

Towns' fit alongside Mitchell Robinson has been a frequent talking point since the latter played for the first time this season last week. Robinson, who missed most of the regular season while rehabbing following multiple ankle surgeries, appeared in the Knicks' previous two games. He's averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting in 12.5 minutes per game.

New York hopes the center's presence alongside Towns will mitigate some of the team's glaring defensive concerns against top competition. The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference standings at 40-20, 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games since trading for Jimmy Butler. Steve Kerr's squad ranks third in offense and third in defense during that span. Golden State is fighting to avoid the Western Conference play-in, currently holding a half-game lead on the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed.

The Warriors will be on a back-to-back against the Knicks after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 119-101 on Monday.

Knicks injury report

Ariel Hukporti: Out – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable – Personal Reasons

Warriors injury report

(not yet submitted)