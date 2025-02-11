The New York Knicks will visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. OG Anunoby is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right foot sprain.

Here's everything we know about Anunoby's injury and playing status vs. the Pacers.

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Pacers

Anunoby has missed the Knicks' last three games after injuring his foot during a Feb. 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The forward's X-rays came back negative, but an MRI revealed a mild sprain. New York listed him as doubtful for Saturday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics before ruling him out.

An upgrade to questionable for the Pacers matchup is a positive sign following fears that Anunoby could miss an extended period.

The 27-year-old is an integral piece for the Knicks on both ends of the floor after signing a five-year, $212 million contract this summer. Anunoby has averaged 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks on 48/37/79 shooting splits over 49 appearances this season.

The Knicks bounced back from a 3-6 stretch in early January by winning six of their last eight games. However, Saturday's 131-104 loss to the Celtics highlighted their defensive struggles against top competition. With Anunoby sidelined, Jayson Tatum overwhelmed Mikal Bridges and New York's supporting cast for 40 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 from three.

The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference, four games behind the Celtics and 4.5 games ahead of the Pacers.

Indiana has lost two of its last three games following a 12-2 stretch. Myles Turner is questionable for the Knicks matchup due to a cervical strain. The veteran center has averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 48/40/75 shooting splits this season.