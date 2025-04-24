The New York Knicks are currently gearing up for a pivotal Game 3 vs the Detroit Pistons Thursday evening on the road. The series is tied at one game apiece thanks to the Pistons' resilient win in Madison Square Garden on Monday evening, quelling another late Knicks comeback attempt in the process.

Jalen Brunson has been producing at an elite level in this postseason so far but hasn't had a ton of help offensively from his teammates. Recently, Brunson broke down what hasn't been working for the Knicks vs Detroit, particularly in crunch time during Game 2.

“There were a couple possessions where we had some bad shots,” said Brunson, per Ian Begley of SNY. “That's on me just to understand the situation, where I need to get off of it.”

Brunson also broke down how the Knicks can improve defensively.

“Defensively, we need to be communicating a little better,” said Brunson. “Me individually. I'm just going to hold myself to a higher standard when it comes to that and I just need to be better.”

A big game in Detroit

The Knicks were expected by many pundits to make quick work of a Pistons squad that hasn't participated in the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

However, the Pistons showed no signs of their inexperience during their Game 2 win in the Garden, and they would be up 2-0 right now if not for the epic 21-0 run the Knicks put together in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

While Brunson has done his part on offense, the Knicks will need much better contributions from players like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, who somehow did not register a single point in the second half of Game 2.

The Knicks' defense has been solid for the most part through two games despite relinquishing a strong performance to Pistons star Cade Cunningham in Game 2. However, in order for New York to win this series, let alone compete with teams like the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers, they'll need much more production from the pieces they spent so heavily on this past offseason.

Game 3 is slated for 7:00 PM ET from Detroit and will be carried nationally by TNT.