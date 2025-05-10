The New York Knicks came into Game 3 against the Boston Celtics feeling good due to winning two games on the road and retuning home with a 2-0 series lead. But the Celtics responded in Game 3, curb-stomping the Knicks, 115-93 to get back into the series. Towards the end of Game 3, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Celtics big man Al Horford exchanged words following a foul call.

With a little frustrations possibly boiling over with Game 3 out of hand for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson had words directed towards Al Horford, who responded back as he was walking back to the Celtics bench. Who know what was said and what it was about, but emotions are obviously high during this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

The Knicks were looking to take a 3-0 lead as the series shifted back to their home court. But the Celtics, facing essentially a must-win game, took control early and never relinquished. In NBA history, no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the playoffs to win the series.

These Celtics were trailing 3-0 against the Miami Heat in 2023, managed to win three straight games to force a Game 7, but were ultimately eliminated by the Heat.

During the first two games of this series, Brunson had been the clutch hero for the Knicks. In Game 1, Brunson scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks rallied back from a 20+ point deficit to steal the game. In Game 2, Brunson scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks again overcame a huge deficit to grab the win.

The Knicks star was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, and he still managed to turn in a fairly strong game despite the blowout in Game 3. Brunson finished Game 3 with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a little over 39 minutes. He shot 9-of-21 from the field, 3-0f-8 from the three-point line and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

With the loss, the Knicks have assured themselves that they will be retuning to Boston for Game 5. They will get another crack at it though on their home floor with Game 4 scheduled for Monday.