The New York Knicks face an uncertain offseason following their Game 6 debacle Saturday. The Indiana Pacers rolled to the 125-108 rout to seal the Eastern Conference title. But potentially also sealed the future of Tom Thibodeau — which sparked a strong reaction from Jalen Brunson.

“Thibs” once again fired up the critics. The veteran head coach lost his second ECF appearance since 2011, when he coached the Chicago Bulls. Many skeptics believed he once again mismanaged the talent at the Knicks' disposal.

Brunson received the fierce question postgame: Is Thibodeau the right guy for the Knicks' future? The sharpshooter ripped the reporter, however.

“Is that a real question right now? You just asked me if I believe he's the right guy. Yes. Come on,” Brunson bluntly said.

Jalen Brunson on Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau: "Is that a real question right now? You just asked me if I believe he's the right guy. Yes. Come on."

Jalen Brunson fired off 1 more fierce message after Knicks loss

Brunson settled for a lowly scoring night. He scored only 19 points, which represents his lowest point total of the series. Indiana forced him to take uneasy shots while hitting New York with fast breaks.

The 28-year-old mentioned how “it sucks” that New York ends the season in this fashion. But he fired off one more fierce message before heading to the offseason.

“We're going to go into the summer, we're going to work, and we're going to get better. We're going to figure out a way how we can change this outcome,” Brunson boldly told the media after the game.

New York, however, faces a crucial offseason. Even one Knicks star didn't guarantee this band will be back together.

Josh Hart hinted at roster changes moving forward. He made that admission inside the locker room via SNY Knicks.

“That's what's disappointing the most, knowing that there's a good chance that this team might not be back in totality,” Hart said.

Thibodeau is another who continues to face the same music. The one involving the 67-year-old's future and if he's got another season in him.