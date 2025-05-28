In the thick of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks are fighting to keep their season alive in the Eastern Conference Finals — but Game 4 was about more than just basketball. After falling to the Indiana Pacers and slipping into a 3-1 series hole, tensions boiled over both on and off the court.

Inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pacers fans intensified the moment with booming “Flopper” chants aimed at Jalen Brunson, turning up the heat on the Knicks’ All-NBA guard during a critical stretch of the postseason.

A clip of the “Flopper” chants directed at Brunson during Game 4 shows the intensity of the Pacers fanbase. The jeers reflect the growing narrative surrounding Brunson's playing style — particularly his tendency to draw fouls in ways some view as exaggerated.

Now trailing 3-1 in the series, the Knicks are facing elimination despite a massive Game 3 comeback. Brunson remains the focal point of New York’s offense, having delivered consistently throughout the postseason. But his ability to draw contact has also sparked debate, and in Indiana, the criticism reached a new level with the crowd loudly voicing its opinion.

The chants erupted during key stretches of Game 4, as Brunson tried to spark a late rally. Known for his toughness and clutch shot-making, he’s also been labeled a “flopper” by opponents — most notably during a first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, when players like Ausar Thompson questioned his foul-drawing methods.

Article Continues Below
Related New York Knicks News
Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles reacts after her packet and one against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun stars make Knicks-Pacers Game 4 bold predictionsJess Koffie ·
Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) runs up court
Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns throws down zesty 3rd quarter slamJedd Pagaduan ·
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) stands on court during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Knicks fans Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet love OG Anunoby’s Game 4 effortRexwell Villas ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates
Tyrese Haliburton makes insane NBA history in 1st half of Game 4 vs. KnicksTomer Azarly ·
Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center.
Charles Barkley delivers harsh Thunder message to Knicks, Pacers before ECF Game 4Alex House ·
Reggie Miller is hugged by Shaquille O'Neal during a broadcast prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Watch Shaq hilariously crash Reggie Miller’s Game 4 pregame interviewZachary Howell ·

This latest scene adds fuel to what has become one of the most emotionally charged matchups of the playoffs. With Pacers fans fully engaged, the Game 4 atmosphere was electric — and hostile — forcing Brunson and the Knicks to navigate more than just Indiana’s defense.

The Knicks’ Game 3 win showcased their resilience, but with their season now hanging in the balance, they must win Game 5 at Madison Square Garden to avoid elimination. Whether the “flopper” chants get into Brunson’s head or drive him to respond with another signature performance will be a major storyline moving forward.

With the stakes rising, the Knicks face adversity from all angles — and how they respond could determine whether their playoff run continues or ends at home.