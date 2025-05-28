In the thick of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks are fighting to keep their season alive in the Eastern Conference Finals — but Game 4 was about more than just basketball. After falling to the Indiana Pacers and slipping into a 3-1 series hole, tensions boiled over both on and off the court.

Inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pacers fans intensified the moment with booming “Flopper” chants aimed at Jalen Brunson, turning up the heat on the Knicks’ All-NBA guard during a critical stretch of the postseason.

A clip of the “Flopper” chants directed at Brunson during Game 4 shows the intensity of the Pacers fanbase. The jeers reflect the growing narrative surrounding Brunson's playing style — particularly his tendency to draw fouls in ways some view as exaggerated.

Now trailing 3-1 in the series, the Knicks are facing elimination despite a massive Game 3 comeback. Brunson remains the focal point of New York’s offense, having delivered consistently throughout the postseason. But his ability to draw contact has also sparked debate, and in Indiana, the criticism reached a new level with the crowd loudly voicing its opinion.

The chants erupted during key stretches of Game 4, as Brunson tried to spark a late rally. Known for his toughness and clutch shot-making, he’s also been labeled a “flopper” by opponents — most notably during a first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, when players like Ausar Thompson questioned his foul-drawing methods.

This latest scene adds fuel to what has become one of the most emotionally charged matchups of the playoffs. With Pacers fans fully engaged, the Game 4 atmosphere was electric — and hostile — forcing Brunson and the Knicks to navigate more than just Indiana’s defense.

The Knicks’ Game 3 win showcased their resilience, but with their season now hanging in the balance, they must win Game 5 at Madison Square Garden to avoid elimination. Whether the “flopper” chants get into Brunson’s head or drive him to respond with another signature performance will be a major storyline moving forward.

With the stakes rising, the Knicks face adversity from all angles — and how they respond could determine whether their playoff run continues or ends at home.