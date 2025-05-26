As the New York Knicks get the comeback win over the Indiana Pacers in a crucial Game 3 victory, one of the shining stars from the contest was star Karl-Anthony Towns. After Towns' eruption in the Knicks outing, he would speak on why the performance holds a special meaning for him as it relates to his mother.

There's no doubt how much Towns' mother meant to him as she sadly passed away on April 13, 2020, but Sunday night now holds a special place in the New York star's heart. It was Dominican Mother's Day on Sunday, which his mother shares the nationality and he represents proudly.

Towns would say how his mother's side of the family was watching the game and how it “meant a lot” to have a performance like he did, according to The Athletic, especially in the fourth quarter, where he had 20 points there alone.

“My mom’s side of the family hit me up and told me they were going to be watching the game with my aunts,” Towns said. “It just meant a lot that I was able to play on a day like today. Obviously, I didn’t know my mom was expecting a game like tonight, but I’m just happy that this team was able to get a win on her day.”

Karl Anthony Towns delivered one of the most 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗳𝘂𝗹 performances of his career on Dominican Mother’s Day. In the crucial Game 3 vs. Indiana Pacers Towns dropped: 🔸24 points

🔸15 rebounds

🔸20 points in the 4th A win that meant everything. But for Towns, it… pic.twitter.com/pDxYzgbJWo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns on his standout Game 3 outing

After Towns was benched by the Knicks late in Game 2, the star showed his significance and impact in Game 3 in the same segment of the contest. In total, he scored 24 points on eight of 17 shooting from the field, three of five from beyond the arc, to go along with 15 rebounds as he spoke about the team effort in coming back from a 20-point deficit.

“My teammates put me in great spots to succeed, and I just wanted to capitalize on the opportunity,” Towns said. “All of us were just doing whatever it takes and putting ourselves in position to get back in the game and putting ourselves in a position at the end of the game to have a chance to win.”

“I saw an opportunity to utilize what was ours,” Towns continued. “The game wasn’t looking great for me or all of us. I just wanted to do what it takes to put us in a position to win. Like I said, it’s a testament to my teammates to have trust in me and putting me in spots where I can succeed and utilize my talents.”

At any rate, New York looks to tie up the series come Game 4 in Indiana on Tuesday in giving them a taste of their own medicine after dropping two on their home floor.