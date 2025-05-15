During the New York Knicks’ Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics, Knicks star Jalen Brunson has certainly haunted the dreams of Celtics fans. Jalen Brunson has arguably been the best player in the series, and during the Knicks’ Game 5 loss to the Celtics, 127-102, he reached a milestone that only the late Kobe Bryant ever reached.

Following the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Knicks and Celtics, Jalen Brunson became only the second player in the last 30 years, alongside Kobe Bryant, to reach 100 fourth quarter points through ten playoff games.

After Game 5, Brunson had a total of 102 fourth quarter points through the Knicks’ first ten playoff games this season. Bryant reached that milestone twice, in 2001 and 2003. But both of those times, Bryant only reached 100 total fourth quarter points through the first ten playoff games of those respective postseasons. That makes Brunson the only played to surpass 100 fourth quarter points through ten playoff games in the last 30 years.

Despite the Knicks’ loss in Game 5 to the Celtics, this series has been one of the best of Brunson’s career. During the first two games of the series, the Knicks erased double digit deficits behind Brunson’s late game heroics to steal two wins.

It’s been a strong playoff run in general for Brunson, beginning with the Knicks’ opening round series against the Detroit Pistons. Through the team’s first ten playoff games, Brunson has been averaging 30.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points are the second highest mark in his playoff career.

With the loss in Game 5, the series now shifts back to the Knicks’ home court where they will have the opportunity to close out the series in front of their fanbase.