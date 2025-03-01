Bill Kennedy is one of the most entertaining referees in the NBA. His lighthearted approach keeps the game fun, and even when delivering calls with a straight face, he never seems overly serious. That signature humor took center stage Friday night during the New York Knicks–Memphis Grizzlies game when he burst into laughter while announcing the outcome of a second-quarter coach's challenge—all because of Jalen Brunson.

“After reviewing the play, the out-of-bounds call has been overturned, there is an approximate foul charged to Hart, resulting in Memphis retaining the ball, ” Kennedy began as usual reviews do.

At that moment, Kennedy burst into laughter, visibly reacting to something Brunson did off-camera. As the Knicks guard passed behind him, Kennedy turned to look his way, still grinning.

“… And going the full length of the court,” Kennedy finished, glancing back at the camera with a grin. “The coach’s challenge is successful.”

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks outlasting the Grizzlies

As for Brunson and the Knicks, they fought hard in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 108 with two minutes remaining. Brunson then drained a clutch three-pointer before Anunoby’s game-winner secured the victory.

OG Anunoby drilled the go-ahead three-pointer with 5.3 seconds left, capping off a 19-point performance as the New York Knicks edged out the Memphis Grizzlies 114-113 on Friday night.

Anunoby’s clutch shot followed a back-and-forth battle in the final two minutes. Memphis had a chance to win, but Ja Morant’s layup rolled off the front of the rim, and Santi Aldama’s tip-in missed the mark.

Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 23 points, adding seven rebounds and six assists, including the crucial pass to Anunoby for the game-winner. Anunoby contributed 19 points, while Miles McBride chipped in 17, helping New York secure its fifth win in seven games.

The Knicks mounted a late first-half surge to tie the game at 52 before Memphis took a 59-56 lead into halftime. New York capitalized on 10 Memphis turnovers, converting them into 15 points.

Morant led Memphis with 25 points, while Desmond Bane recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and seven boards. Bane reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time in 10 games, but the Grizzlies struggled from deep, hitting just 4-of-31 from beyond the arc.

Mitchell Robinson, returning from ankle surgery in May, made his season debut for New York. He checked in with 7:17 left in the first quarter, logging 12 minutes and contributing six points and five rebounds.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will face the Miami Heat on Sunday, while Memphis continues its five-game homestand against San Antonio on Saturday.