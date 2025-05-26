After two disappointing finishes in crunch time, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks roared back to life in the Eastern Conference Finals. They erased a 20-point deficit in Game 3 to steal a win on the road against the Indiana Pacers, following back-to-back losses at home. Ironically, the spark came from head coach Tom Thibodeau—long criticized for sticking to a tight rotation—who broke character and leaned on his bench to fuel the rally.

After the Knicks pulled off an improbable win over the Pacers, even Charles Barkley seemed stunned by how Tom Thibodeau guided his team to victory with such unexpected tactics. Following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Barkley appeared on Inside the NBA and shared a moment with Jalen Brunson, expressing his disbelief at the turnaround.

“Jalen, what the hell is up with Thibs, man? Y'all bench technically won this game for y'all. Does he ever explain to you guys? I'm gonna play, guys, I'm not gonna play, guys. You've got to admit it's kind of wacky!” said Barkley during the broadcast.

Barkley’s blunt comment visibly surprised Brunson who contributed 23 points, along with two rebounds and one assist. He appeared poised to respond with a sharp retort but ultimately decided to hold back and keep his thoughts to himself.

“I had a great comeback, but let me stop. I got the utmost faith and confidence, man. Regardless of what people say on the outside, respectfully, whatever you guys said, we're a close-knit group in the locker room,” said the Knicks captain.

Tom Thibodeau's unconventional Game 3 plan against the Pacers

Thibodeau experimented with lineups that defied expectations. He started Mitchell Robinson in place of Josh Hart and unexpectedly used Delon Wright and Landry Shamet together—despite both sitting out entirely in Game 2.

The Knicks head coach’s unpredictable rotation patterns left Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle scrambling for answers. Perhaps most surprising, he kept Jalen Brunson—his most dependable player—on the bench for nearly the entire fourth quarter. Brunson played just three minutes in the final frame.

McBride posted a +7 net rating, Shamet finished at +12, and Wright ended with +2—impressive numbers considering the trio combined for just 14 points. The Knicks’ 106-100 victory marked their third 20-point comeback of this postseason. Remarkably, six teams have erased 20-point deficits during these Playoffs, with the Knicks responsible for two of those comebacks against the Celtics in Games 1 and 2 of the second round.

The Knicks have reignited their hopes of reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999. After a quiet start with just 4 points through three quarters of Game 3, Karl-Anthony Towns took over in the fourth, fueling New York’s comeback with a dominant 20-point surge in the final period.

Thibodeau benched Karl-Anthony Towns for the entire fourth quarter in Game 2 despite his 20 points earlier. This erratic rotation raises questions. Will it help the Knicks in Game 4, or will the Pacers adjust as they did in Games 1 and 2?