The New York Knicks have entered the switch the plan stage of these NBA Playoffs. Their philosophy from the first two games haven't worked. Now, a big starting lineup change looks inevitable ahead of Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

New York is “strongly considering” this alteration ahead of Sunday, per SNY Knicks reporter Ian Begley. The insider revealed who is leading the lineup change.

“Hearing the Game 3 lineup change being strongly considered by the Knicks is to move Mitchell Robinson to starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench,” Begley revealed on X.

Begley added some astonishing numbers hindering the starting five for New York.

“NYK starting lineup is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Begley pointed out. “Indiana has a 2-0 series lead and will host the Knicks on Sunday. Based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in that game.”

Knicks watched energy spark vs. Pacers with key reserve

Robinson rose as a massive spark plug off the bench inside Madison Square Garden. Robinson established himself as a defensive force against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks entered Game 2 urged to give Robinson more minutes. Head coach Tom Thibodeau handed him just that. The seven-footer earned 29 minutes off the bench. The energy ignited from there.

Robinson swatted three Pacers shot attempts to lead the defense. He even hauled down this highly contested rebound with multiple arms around him.

This rebound from Mitchell Robinson is insane. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FB5auJKgpx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hart even scored the same number of points as Robinson. And that came in a 29-minute span. Hart grabbed less rebounds too (six) compared to Robinson (nine).

This proposed Game 3 lineup pairs Robinson with fellow 7-foot teammate Karl Anthony-Towns. “KAT” can reestablish himself as an offensive force following his 20-point out. Anthony-Towns remains optimistic about the Knicks' chances.

Regardless, the incoming visitors inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse must take pressure off one key Knick. Jalen Brunson continues to carry the scoring load, including hitting NBA history in Game 2. Brunson still needs offensive help. Robinson isn't tailored made to go off like Brunson on the scoring side. But he ignites the defense on the floor ahead of this crucial Game 3.