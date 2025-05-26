The New York Knicks walked into a roaring Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd as loud as the Indy 500. Those Indiana Pacers fans watched their team hit a flat, witnessing the Knicks' 106-100 comeback win. Knicks fans exploded in jubilation after Game 3, but annoyed Charles Barkley.

The NBA on TNT analyst tried breaking down the final result postgame. But Barkley got drowned out by New York fans chanting “Knicks in 6!” Barkley put them on blast.

“This is why New York people are crazy,” Barkley joked with the rest of panel.

"Knicks in 6" chants all around the Fellas in Indy 😆🗽 pic.twitter.com/dP3FMKl3mX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those Knick fans who traveled witnessed a stunning turn of events. Indiana exploded to a 20-point lead after a thunderous Tyrese Haliburton dunk. Indiana started to stare at an astonishing 3-0 lead in the NBA Playoffs.

But things unraveled after Aaron Nesmith left momentarily with an injury. Nesmith came back from his ankle pain. But the Knicks outscored the Pacers 61-42 in the second half. And New York's surge got accompanied by one massive turnaround by a Knicks star.

Charles Barkley sounds off on Knicks star's huge second half

Jalen Brunson no longer needed to place the Knicks on his back. He settled for 23 points, but wasn't the leading scorer.

Karl Anthony-Towns took that title in epic fashion. He delivered 24 points, but dropped 20 on Indiana in the fourth quarter. And “KAT” erupted after Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal questioned his shot selections early on.

“We need desperation out of you. Things like this [missed layup] should never happen. 6'11” right here right at the basket, you got to make this. You got to play with force,” O'Neal said at the half.

Barkley added: “What the hell is this?”

But both Barkley and O'Neal praised the comeback display by Anthony-Towns, plus the rest of the Knicks. Anthony-Towns reacted to Allie LaForce by describing “grit and continuity” as what propelled the Knicks.

New York has fans believing again. The visitors can even the series on Tuesday in Indianapolis.