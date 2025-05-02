New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson’s game-winner ended the Detroit Pistons’ season in a 116-113 loss in Game 6 of their opening-round series. Brunson’s 40 points on 15-of-33 attempts led all five Knicks starters in double figures. His go-ahead three found the bottom of the net with 4.1 seconds left on the clock. The Pistons had a chance to tie the game, but committed a costly turnover as time expired with an attempt.

After the win, Brunson, along with Knicks teammate Mikal Bridges, who finished with 25 points and an efficient 11-of-16 shooting, says players such as Bridges put him in a position to close out the Pistons, per the NBA’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I stay poised. I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me,” Brunson said. “I wouldn’t be in that position without this man next to me. The way he played tonight. Obviously, everyone’s going to say a lot about the last shot. But, throughout the game, the ups and downs of it, we all stayed composed, and the way he played was tremendous. So, I got to give a lot of credit to my teammates. None of this happens without them.”

Reporter: "When the pressure is on, do you feel like your heart rate is up?… What do you do to remain calm?" Jalen Brunson: "I stay poised. I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me." 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/fsbLeRSCLd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson also finished with seven assists and four rebounds. OG Anunoby added 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals, Josh Hart chipped in 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. The Knicks outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the third quarter. The Pistons erased an 11-point deficit in the final frame, but Brunson and the Knicks kept them at bay down the stretch.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau commended his All-Star guard after the game.

“Jalen’s shot, what can you say? He’s at his best when his best is needed,” Thibodeau said. “It’s easy to see how many points a guy scores, but when you look at the mental tools, that’s everything.”

Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson's game-winning shot: "Jalen's shot, what can you say? He's at his best when his best is needed" pic.twitter.com/lpGKl1UiNn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they’ll face the champion Boston Celtics.

Tom Thibodeau on Knicks’ upcoming playoff series vs. Celtics

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau sounded off on the Celtics after advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Thibodeau knows his team will have to be at its best to have a chance to knock off the defending champions, per SNY Knicks.

“We’ll be doing a lot of work in the next couple of days,” Thibodeau said. “They’re the defending champions, so we know we’re going to have to be at our best.”

The Celtics will host the Knicks in Game 1 on Monday.