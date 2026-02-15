All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have won eight of their last 10 games, including an eight-game win streak, as they head into the All-Star break with the third-best record — 35-20 — in the Eastern Conference standings. Ever since Brunson called a players-only meeting after a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks — 114-97 — the Knicks have only lost two games over the past three weeks.

For Brunson, the Knicks' recent stretch is an example of how successful they can be when everyone's on the same page, as the All-Star guard is looking forward to finishing the regular season on a high note ahead of the postseason, he said, per NBATV's Chris Haynes.

“It was more about proving myself that I belonged versus proving people wrong,” Brunson said. “I just wanted to kind of prove to myself this is where I'm supposed to be. No matter what happens, I'm not afraid to fail.”

Ahead of his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance since joining the Knicks, Brunson's having arguably one of his better seasons, averaging 27.0 points on 47.0% shooting, including 37.4% from deep, 6.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson's soul-searching demand for Knicks

Article Continues Below

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson called out his team after losing to the Mavericks. Calling out his team for not putting forth the effort they're capable of, Brunson didn't hold back, per ESPN.

“There's been a lot of things to pinpoint, but I mean, as a team, we know what we have to do,” Brunson said. “It's either we do it, we care enough to do it, or we don't.”

After the Knicks' defense gave up 75 points in the first half of a 17-point loss to the Mavericks, Brunson didn't hold back, and his team hasn't lost more than twice in 10 tries.