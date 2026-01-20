The New York Knicks suffered an embarrassing defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Following that game Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was so frustrated that he called a players-only meeting, per ESPN.

“Brunson's message to teammates after their ninth loss in 11 games, according to multiple sources, was that the Knicks needed to find answers for their poor play in January among themselves, rather than look to the coaching staff for solutions,” Ramona Shelburne wrote for ESPN.

Following the loss to Dallas, the Knicks are now 25-18 on the season. The team is reeling following a hot start to the 2025-26 campaign. During the Mavericks game, the Knicks were getting booed after allowing Dallas to score 44 points in the second quarter alone.

“Fans are doing their part and we've got to do our part,” Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns said.

Dallas shot close to 47 percent from three-point range, to defeat the Knicks 114-97 on Monday. New York meanwhile was ice cold from the perimeter, making just 29 percent of their three-point attempts. The Knicks also committed a whopping 17 turnovers against Dallas.

“We all need to do some soul-searching,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the game. “Right now we're playing embarrassing basketball. We're not executing on the offensive end. Defensively, we've been abysmal. We've been terrible defensively all year.”

This is not the way things were supposed to go for the Knicks this season. New York has a new head coach in Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks are in danger of missing the postseason if they are unable to stop the bleeding from here on in.

Knicks fans hope that Brunson's meeting worked. New York next plays the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, with a chance for a much-needed win.

Dallas improved their record to 18-26 following the victory.